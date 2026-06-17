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5
37:5
رب السماوات والارض وما بينهما ورب المشارق ٥
رَّبُّ ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَا وَرَبُّ ٱلْمَشَـٰرِقِ ٥
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˹He is˺ the Lord of the heavens and the earth and everything in between, and the Lord of all points of sunrise.
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