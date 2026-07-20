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As-Saffat
40
37:40
الا عباد الله المخلصين ٤٠
إِلَّا عِبَادَ ٱللَّهِ ٱلْمُخْلَصِينَ ٤٠
إِلَّا
عِبَادَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلۡمُخۡلَصِينَ
٤٠
But not the chosen servants of Allah.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Sajid Bhutta
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5 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 37:40-43
Subhan allah
The verses of Jennah hit differently after you lose a beloved, because it helps with the healing and that meeting becomes even more desirable.
I imagine walking into Jennah and seeing my mother healthy and roaming around freely and I ask Allah to give her more than what I can imagine for her.
Alhamdulillah.
But the meeting with our beloved Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم
Is even more desirable and more satisfying, he was alread...
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10
3
Rahmah Salako
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6 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 17:56-57, 37:40-61
The Supreme Success
Narrating the pleasure and bliss of Jannah, Allah (Exalted is He) concluded in 37:61 by saying
إِنَّ هَٰذَا لَهُوَ ٱلْفَوْزُ ٱلْعَظِيمُ
Truly, this is the supreme success!
How beautiful!
The dwellers of Jannah said upon seeing all the pleasures in Jannah 'are we not going to die
anymore'? 'truly this is the supreme success'
Whenever we go on enjoyable holiday, we felt like it should never end. But truly the only
everla...
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7
0
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