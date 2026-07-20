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As-Saffat
36
37:36
ويقولون اينا لتاركو الهتنا لشاعر مجنون ٣٦
وَيَقُولُونَ أَئِنَّا لَتَارِكُوٓا۟ ءَالِهَتِنَا لِشَاعِرٍۢ مَّجْنُونٍۭ ٣٦
وَيَقُولُونَ
أَئِنَّا
لَتَارِكُوٓاْ
ءَالِهَتِنَا
لِشَاعِرٖ
مَّجۡنُونِۭ
٣٦
and argued, “Should we really abandon our gods for a mad poet?”
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
tareq abed
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8 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 37:36-37
SubhanaAllah, the Prophet PBUH virtue is such that all the Prophets prophesized his coming to their people, and had he not come, their prophecies would have been unfulfilled, and thus his coming proves the validity of the previous Prophets (peace be upon them all)
#ProphetsVirtues
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