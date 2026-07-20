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As-Saffat
27
37:27
واقبل بعضهم على بعض يتساءلون ٢٧
وَأَقْبَلَ بَعْضُهُمْ عَلَىٰ بَعْضٍۢ يَتَسَآءَلُونَ ٢٧
وَأَقۡبَلَ
بَعۡضُهُمۡ
عَلَىٰ
بَعۡضٖ
يَتَسَآءَلُونَ
٢٧
They will turn on each other, throwing blame.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
tareq abed
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 33:13, 37:27-32
One lesson to draw from is that those who leave the obedience of Allah will not rest until they take those who are on his obedience them. The hypprocrites here couldnt stop at retreating until they tried to convince the companions to retreat with them. Maybe to justify their own cowardice or maybe because misery loves company. Allah mentions in Saffat their admission , 'we misled you because we ourselves were misled '. So never let someone who ...
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