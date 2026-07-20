Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Saffat
24
37:24
وقفوهم انهم مسيولون ٢٤
وَقِفُوهُمْ ۖ إِنَّهُم مَّسْـُٔولُونَ ٢٤
وَقِفُوهُمۡۖ
إِنَّهُم
مَّسۡـُٔولُونَ
٢٤
And detain them, for they must be questioned.”
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Tulayhah Tafsir Translations
Follow
17 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 37:24
In his epic book of history, ibn Kathir included the following report:
[قال مقاتل بن حيان رحمه الله : صليت وراء عمر بن عبد العزيز فقرأ : {وقفوهم إنهم مسئولون} فجعل يكررها وما يستطيع أن يتجاوزها . ]
Muqatil ibn Hayyan said:
I prayed behind 'Umar ibn 'Abd al-'Aziz and he recited
[وَقِفُوهُمْ ۖ إِنَّهُم مَّسْئُولُونَ]
"Stop them. They will certainly be questioned." [al-Saffat ayah 24]
and he kept repeating it, unable to move beyond it.
[al-Bi...
See more
5
1
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah