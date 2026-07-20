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As-Saffat
22
37:22
۞ احشروا الذين ظلموا وازواجهم وما كانوا يعبدون ٢٢
۞ ٱحْشُرُوا۟ ٱلَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا۟ وَأَزْوَٰجَهُمْ وَمَا كَانُوا۟ يَعْبُدُونَ ٢٢
۞ ٱحۡشُرُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
وَأَزۡوَٰجَهُمۡ
وَمَا
كَانُواْ
يَعۡبُدُونَ
٢٢
˹Allah will say to the angels,˺ “Gather ˹all˺ the wrongdoers along with their peers, and whatever they used to worship
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Umar Shariff
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5 years ago
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Referencing
Ayah 37:56, 37:22
The Party you wish NOT to go
Sharik said, narrating from Simak, from An-Nu`man:'I heard Umar say:
احْشُرُوا الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا وَأَزْوَاجَهُمْ
(Assemble those who did wrong, together with their companions),
means, `Those who are like them. So those who committed Zina will be gathered with others who committed Zina, those who dealt in Riba will be gathered with others who dealt in Riba, those who drank wine will be gathered with others who drank...
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