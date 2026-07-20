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As-Saffat
19
37:19
فانما هي زجرة واحدة فاذا هم ينظرون ١٩
فَإِنَّمَا هِىَ زَجْرَةٌۭ وَٰحِدَةٌۭ فَإِذَا هُمْ يَنظُرُونَ ١٩
فَإِنَّمَا
هِيَ
زَجۡرَةٞ
وَٰحِدَةٞ
فَإِذَا
هُمۡ
يَنظُرُونَ
١٩
It will only take one Blast,
1
then at once they will see ˹it all˺.
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