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As-Saffat
165
37:165
وانا لنحن الصافون ١٦٥
وَإِنَّا لَنَحْنُ ٱلصَّآفُّونَ ١٦٥
وَإِنَّا
لَنَحۡنُ
ٱلصَّآفُّونَ
١٦٥
We are indeed the ones lined up in ranks ˹for Allah˺.
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﴿وَإِنَّا لَنَحۡنُ ٱلصَّاۤفُّونَ ١٦٥﴾ أَقْدَامنَا فِي الصَّلَاة