Satanic inducements, together with erroneous interpretations and interpolations made by human beings distorted the facts. One such belief is that the angels are the daughters of God. This was a baseless assertion and contradicted the polytheists themselves who considered women to be weaker. If the logic of the polytheists were to be upheld, God should have created sons for Himself. Producing such preposterous assertions is a crime and those who do so shall be held accountable for their utterances on the Day of Judgement.