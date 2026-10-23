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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: As-Saffat Ayah 144
As-Saffat
144
37:144
للبث في بطنه الى يوم يبعثون ١٤٤
لَلَبِثَ فِى بَطْنِهِۦٓ إِلَىٰ يَوْمِ يُبْعَثُونَ ١٤٤
لَلَبِثَ
ﲖ
فِي
ﲗ
بَطۡنِهِۦٓ
ﲘ
إِلَىٰ
ﲙ
يَوۡمِ
ﲚ
يُبۡعَثُونَ
ﲛ
١٤٤
ﲜ
he would have certainly remained in its belly until the Day of Resurrection.
1
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.