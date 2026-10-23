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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: As-Saffat Ayah 132
As-Saffat
132
37:132
انه من عبادنا المومنين ١٣٢
إِنَّهُۥ مِنْ عِبَادِنَا ٱلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ١٣٢
إِنَّهُۥ
ﱙ
مِنۡ
ﱚ
عِبَادِنَا
ﱛ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
ﱜ
١٣٢
ﱝ
He was truly one of Our faithful servants.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.