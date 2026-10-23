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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: As-Saffat Ayah 124
As-Saffat
124
37:124
اذ قال لقومه الا تتقون ١٢٤
إِذْ قَالَ لِقَوْمِهِۦٓ أَلَا تَتَّقُونَ ١٢٤
إِذۡ
ﲳ
قَالَ
ﲴ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
ﲵ
أَلَا
ﲶ
تَتَّقُونَ
ﲷ
١٢٤
ﲸ
˹Remember˺ when he said to his people, “Will you not fear ˹Allah˺?
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Tafsir Fathul Majid
Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.