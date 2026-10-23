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Tafsir Fathul Majid Tafsir: As-Saffat Ayah 113
As-Saffat
113
37:113
وباركنا عليه وعلى اسحاق ومن ذريتهما محسن وظالم لنفسه مبين ١١٣
وَبَـٰرَكْنَا عَلَيْهِ وَعَلَىٰٓ إِسْحَـٰقَ ۚ وَمِن ذُرِّيَّتِهِمَا مُحْسِنٌۭ وَظَالِمٌۭ لِّنَفْسِهِۦ مُبِينٌۭ ١١٣
وَبَٰرَكۡنَا
ﱵ
عَلَيۡهِ
ﱶ
وَعَلَىٰٓ
ﱷ
إِسۡحَٰقَۚ
ﱸﱹ
وَمِن
ﱺ
ذُرِّيَّتِهِمَا
ﱻ
مُحۡسِنٞ
ﱼ
وَظَالِمٞ
ﱽ
لِّنَفۡسِهِۦ
ﱾ
مُبِينٞ
ﱿ
١١٣
ﲀ
We blessed him
1
and Isaac as well. Some of their descendants did good, while others clearly wronged themselves.
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Tafsir Fathul Majid is not available for the current verse.