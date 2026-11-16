Mentioned in the third verse (9) are those fortunate people who pondered over the signs of the most exalted Allah. Thereby, they recognized Him, believed in Him and, by acting in accordance with the dictates of their faith, became duty-bound to say and do what was good and right (al-a` mal as-salihah: good deeds). The good return and reward made due by the Holy Qur'an for these wonderful people has been mentioned in a particular manner. It was said: يَهْدِيهِمْ رَبُّهُم بِإِيمَانِهِمْ (their Lord will guide them by virtue of their belief), that is, ` take them to their destination, the Jannah [ Paradise ], where rivers shall be flowing in the Gardens of Bliss.' The well known meaning of the word: ھِدَیَہ (hidayah) used here is to tell or show the way. Then, on occasions, it is also used in the sense of taking someone all the way to the desired destination. At this place, this is the meaning intended. As for the desired destination, it means Jannah that stands clarified by the words appearing later. It will be recalled that the punishment of the first group was the outcome of their own misdeeds. Here, similar to that, it was said about the reward of the second group (of believers), that they have been blessed with this reward by virtue of their belief. And since, belief has been bracketed with good deeds earlier, therefore, 'Iman or belief mentioned at this place will mean belief that is supported by good deeds (al-a` mal as-salilhah). The return for belief and good deeds is Jannah, the place of unimaginable and unparalleled bliss.