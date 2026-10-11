تفسير Tazkirul Quran: سورة يونس، الآية 89

The aforesaid prayer of Moses was accepted. However, as recorded in some traditions, there was a span of forty years between the prayer of Moses and the destruction of Pharaoh. (at-Tafsir an-Nasafi). This means that, even after that, for a long time the same conditions, in which Moses and his companions found themselves helpless, continued to prevail, while Pharaoh and his court continued as ever to enjoy a position of pomp and glory. Under these circumstances, if a man is unaware of God’s way of allowing some respite to arrogant people, he will, in haste, give up his main task and fall a victim to disappointment and frustration.