تفسير Ma'arif al-Qur'an: سورة يونس، الآية 60

In the third verse (59), warning has been given to people who introduce their personal opinion in the serious matter of Halal (lawful) and Haram (unlawful). They would, at will, declare something to be Halal and dub something to be Haram - without any authority of the Qur'an, and Sunnah. A severe warning of no less a punishment than that of the day of Qiyamah has been given to those who commit this crime (60). This tells us that the fact of something being Halal or Haram does not depend on human opinion. Instead of that, it is the special right and prerogative of Allah Ta` ala and His Messenger. Without their injunctions, it is not permissible to call something either حلال Halal or حرام Haram.