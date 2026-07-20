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٦٩
٦٩:٣٦
وما علمناه الشعر وما ينبغي له ان هو الا ذكر وقران مبين ٦٩
وَمَا عَلَّمْنَـٰهُ ٱلشِّعْرَ وَمَا يَنۢبَغِى لَهُۥٓ ۚ إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا ذِكْرٌۭ وَقُرْءَانٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ٦٩
وَمَا
عَلَّمۡنَٰهُ
ٱلشِّعۡرَ
وَمَا
يَنۢبَغِي
لَهُۥٓۚ
إِنۡ
هُوَ
إِلَّا
ذِكۡرٞ
وَقُرۡءَانٞ
مُّبِينٞ
٦٩
وما علَّمنا رسولنا محمدًا الشعر، وما ينبغي له أن يكون شاعرًا، ما هذا الذي جاء به إلا ذكر يتذكر به أولو الألباب، وقرآن بيِّن الدلالة على الحق والباطل، واضحة أحكامه وحِكَمه ومواعظه; لينذر مَن كان حيَّ القلب مستنير البصيرة، ويحق العذاب على الكافرين بالله; لأنهم قامت عليهم بالقرآن حجة الله البالغة.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٩:٣٦
روى ابن القاسم عن مالك أنه سئل عن إنشاد الشعر فقال: "لا تكثرن منه، فمن عيبه أن الله يقول: (وما علمناه الشعر وما ينبغي له)". القرطبي:17/484.
السؤال: هل الإكثار من الشعر محمود؟ وما دليل ذلك؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=36_69
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Sarah Shoaib
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٦٩:٣٦
The beautiful journey of Hifz
Alhamdulillah being connected with Quran for years I realized that this book is a word of Allah.
Surah YaSeen Ayat 69
وَمَا عَلَّمْنَاهُ الشِّعْرَ وَمَا يَنْبَغِي لَهُ إِنْ هُوَ إِلَّا ذِكْرٌ وَقُرْءَانٌ مُّبِينٌ
And We did not give Prophet Muhammad, knowledge of poetry, nor is it befitting for him. It is not but a message and a clear Qur'an
Reading tafsir and attending lectures of different scholars are in my pr...
عرض المزيد
١٧
١١
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦٩:٣٦، ٤٨:٢٩
Allah SWT protected the Prophet SAW from things we deem as virtues , simply because they might be used against him in his dawah. For example ensuring he never learned to read or write so I cant be said he wrote the Quran or plagaraized it from the Torah or Bible. He also never allowed him to learn poetry to it can never be said he used his poetic skills to fabricate it, as a matter of fact he was never reported to quote a full line of poetry and...
عرض المزيد
١
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٠:٣٦-٨٣
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
عرض المزيد
١٢
٣
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٦٩:٣٦-٧٠، ١١:٣٦
Reflecting on these Ayat in Surah Ya-Seen brought these questions to mind. Will you reflect with me?
👉How do you feel when you are warned about something you care about?
How does your heart feel?
How you feel emotionally?
How do you feel physically?
Do you change your actions in any way?
👉Now think of how you feel when you are warned about something that you don't care about. Something that is completely irrelevant to you and your life (e...
عرض المزيد
٢٦
٨
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية