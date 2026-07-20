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٦٦
٦٦:٣٦
ولو نشاء لطمسنا على اعينهم فاستبقوا الصراط فانى يبصرون ٦٦
وَلَوْ نَشَآءُ لَطَمَسْنَا عَلَىٰٓ أَعْيُنِهِمْ فَٱسْتَبَقُوا۟ ٱلصِّرَٰطَ فَأَنَّىٰ يُبْصِرُونَ ٦٦
وَلَوۡ
نَشَآءُ
لَطَمَسۡنَا
عَلَىٰٓ
أَعۡيُنِهِمۡ
فَٱسۡتَبَقُواْ
ٱلصِّرَٰطَ
فَأَنَّىٰ
يُبۡصِرُونَ
٦٦
ولو نشاء لطمسنا على أعينهم بأن نُذْهب أبصارهم، كما ختمنا على أفواههم، فبادَروا إلى الصراط ليجوزوه، فكيف يتحقق لهم ذلك وقد طُمِست أبصارهم؟
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٠:٣٦-٨٣
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
عرض المزيد
١٢
٣
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٩:٢٧، ٦٦:٣٦-٦٧
These verses remind me of how ungrateful I am. How can I complain about anything?
Had Allah willed, I could have been blinded, struggling to see my way. How could I possibly restore my vision if Allah took it away from me?
'Had We willed, We could have easily blinded their eyes, so they would struggle to find their way. How then could they see?' (36:66)
Had Allah willed, I could have been paralyzed - unable to move back and forth as I wish.
...
عرض المزيد
٣٢
٦
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية