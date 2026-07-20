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٥٧
٥٧:٣٦
لهم فيها فاكهة ولهم ما يدعون ٥٧
لَهُمْ فِيهَا فَـٰكِهَةٌۭ وَلَهُم مَّا يَدَّعُونَ ٥٧
لَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
فَٰكِهَةٞ
وَلَهُم
مَّا
يَدَّعُونَ
٥٧
لهم في الجنة أنواع الفواكه اللذيذة، ولهم كل ما يطلبون من أنواع النعيم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٨:١٠٢، ١٧:٥٧، ٣٥:٥٠، ٢١:١٣، ٢٠:٤٢، ١٤:٣، ٥٧:٣٦، ٤٧:٢١
Imagine that everywhere you go throughout the day, there is a treasure chest coming along with you.
Every time you have a desire for something that is unlawful, deny yourself and imagine that you are placing it inside of this treasure chest. And then try to forget about it.
Now imagine reaching Jennah and opening this treasure chest that you carried around with you your whole life. Do you think you will feel deprived of anything in Jennah?
S...
عرض المزيد
٢١
٢
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٠:٣٦-٨٣
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
عرض المزيد
١٢
٣
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية