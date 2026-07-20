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٥٥
٥٥:٣٦
ان اصحاب الجنة اليوم في شغل فاكهون ٥٥
إِنَّ أَصْحَـٰبَ ٱلْجَنَّةِ ٱلْيَوْمَ فِى شُغُلٍۢ فَـٰكِهُونَ ٥٥
إِنَّ
أَصۡحَٰبَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِ
ٱلۡيَوۡمَ
فِي
شُغُلٖ
فَٰكِهُونَ
٥٥
إن أهل الجنة في ذلك اليوم مشغولون عن غيرهم بأنواع النعيم التي يتفكهون بها.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٥:٣٦
هذا يؤذن بأن أهل الجنة عُجِّل بهم إلى النعيم قبل أن يُبعَث إلى النار أهلُها، وأن أهل الجنة غير حاضرين ذلك المحضر. ابن عاشور:23/41.
السؤال: من إكرام الله تعالى لأهل الجنة التعجيل بهم إليها. كيف دلت الآية الكريمة على ذلك؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=36_55
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Quran Journey
تابع
قبل ١٢ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٥:٣٦
After a number of verses that strike fear in the hearts about the Day of Judgement, Allah reminds us of what awaits the believers and gives the believers a sense of relief. In this dunya, being preoccupied usually has negative connotations as often people are preoccupied with worldly things. In Jannah, the believers will be so preoccupied with Jannah's delights and this is a positive thing. They are rewarded for their شغل on this earth which was ...
عرض المزيد
٦
٠
Parveen Ahmed
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٥٥:٣٦
Bismillah
As Summer approaches we tend to travel to see loved ones and as we rejoice in their company and at the same time, we miss friends and family back home and we feel joy and pain. Even if all our loved ones are at one gathering it's temporary and we can't stay together forever, we also miss loved ones who passed away. Sometimes family drama starts and causes either stress or grief. This is the state of this world and there is no permanen...
عرض المزيد
٦
٢
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٩:٨٩-٣٠، ١٠:٢٣-١١، ٥٥:٣٦
I saw this on Facebook today. What a lovely reflection on Paradise and how it relates to our current life situations. SubhanAllah! May Allah have Mercy on us and admit us into Jennah.
'When the people of Jannah will reunite, they will remember all the times they spoke about Jannah in this world. They’ll look back and laugh, at how short life was, and then smile, because beautiful is their final abode.
The people of paradise will have all that ...
عرض المزيد
٢١
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٠:٣٦-٨٣
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
عرض المزيد
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية