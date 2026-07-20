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يس
٥٠
٥٠:٣٦
فلا يستطيعون توصية ولا الى اهلهم يرجعون ٥٠
فَلَا يَسْتَطِيعُونَ تَوْصِيَةًۭ وَلَآ إِلَىٰٓ أَهْلِهِمْ يَرْجِعُونَ ٥٠
فَلَا
يَسۡتَطِيعُونَ
تَوۡصِيَةٗ
وَلَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِهِمۡ
يَرۡجِعُونَ
٥٠
فلا يستطيع هؤلاء المشركون عند النفخ في
«القرن»
أن يوصوا أحدًا بشيء، ولا يستطيعون الرجوع إلى أهلهم، بل يموتون في أسواقهم ومواضعهم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٠:٣٦
وخص الأهل بالذكر؛ لأن القول معهم في ذلك الوقت أهم على الإنسان من الأجنبيين، وأوكد في نفوس البشر. ابن عطية:4/457.
السؤال: خص الأهل بالذكر لوجه فما هو؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=36_50
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥٠:٣٦-٨٣
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
عرض المزيد
١٢
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية