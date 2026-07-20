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٥
٥:٣٦
تنزيل العزيز الرحيم ٥
تَنزِيلَ ٱلْعَزِيزِ ٱلرَّحِيمِ ٥
تَنزِيلَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزِ
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
٥
نزل الله هذا القرآن تنزيل العزيز في انتقامه من أهل الكفر والمعاصي، الرحيم بمن تاب من عباده وعمل صالحًا.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥:٣٦
فحماه بعزته عن التغيير والتبديل، ورحم به عباده رحمة اتصلت بهم حتى أوصلتهم إلى دار رحمته؛ ولهذا ختم الآية بهذين الاسمين الكريمين: (العزيز الرحيم). السعدي:692.
السؤال: لماذا ختمت الآية بهذين الاسمين الكريمين: (العزيز الرحيم)؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=36_5
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ٣٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣١:٣٦، ٥:٣٦-٦، ١٠:٣٦-١١، ١٣:٣٦
The Qur'an brings forward an example, one that narrates the story of a people from before to whom three messengers were sent,
{ And present to them an example: the people of the city, when the messengers came to it— } (Qur'an, 36:13)
After relaying the story, we're asked,
{ Have they not considered how many generations We destroyed before them—that they to them will not return? } (Qur'an, 36:31)
If you think about it, these verses are the sam...
عرض المزيد
٨
٢
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٢٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
عرض المزيد
٧
٥
Salihu Abba
تابع
قبل ٣٥ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٣٦-٦، ١١٠:١٨
When we pause and truly contemplate the opening verses of Sūrah Yā-Sīn—particularly Qur’ān 36:2–6—we find a divine artistry that many hearts pass by without noticing. “By the Wise Qur’an” is not merely an oath; it is a challenge and an affirmation. Allah is inviting the audience to acknowledge, with their own eyes and intellect, that this revelation carries an embedded wisdom far beyond human construct.
Once this is established, Qur’ān 18:110 be...
عرض المزيد
١٥
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-١٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
عرض المزيد
٤
١
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ٤١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٥:٣٦-٦، ٣٣:٢٥، ٢٧:٨٩-٣٠
The second to fourth verses of Surah Ya-Seen can be considered as glad tidings to the prophet Muhammad ﷺ that this Qur'an and its wisdom affirms he's on a straight path. By extension, we can say that it also gives glad tidings to those who follow the Qur'an and the messenger who came with it. It's assurance for us, it's patience. With Allah's will, we stand strong through it.
The verses to come after begin to warn, but before doing so, it makes ...
عرض المزيد
٨
٨
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية