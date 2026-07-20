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٤٩
٤٩:٣٦
ما ينظرون الا صيحة واحدة تاخذهم وهم يخصمون ٤٩
مَا يَنظُرُونَ إِلَّا صَيْحَةًۭ وَٰحِدَةًۭ تَأْخُذُهُمْ وَهُمْ يَخِصِّمُونَ ٤٩
مَا
يَنظُرُونَ
إِلَّا
صَيۡحَةٗ
وَٰحِدَةٗ
تَأۡخُذُهُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
يَخِصِّمُونَ
٤٩
ما ينتظر هؤلاء المشركون الذين يستعجلون بوعيد الله إياهم إلا نفخة الفَزَع عند قيام الساعة، تأخذهم فجأة، وهم يختصمون في شؤون حياتهم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٩:٣٦
(وهم يخِصِّمون) أي: وهم لاهون عنها، لم تخطر على قلوبهم في حال خصومتهم وتشاجرهم بينهم، الذي لا يوجد في الغالب إلا وقت الغفلة. السعدي:697.
السؤال: لماذا خُصَّ وقت التخاصم دون سائر الأوقات؟
يعني: يختصمون في أمر الدنيا من البيع والشراء، ويتكلمون في المجالس والأسواق. البغوي:3/643.
السؤال: بيّن حال غفلة العباد الذين تقوم فيهم القيامة.
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadab...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Nadia
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٤٩:٣٦
The world right now reminds me of this ayah. While millions of souls are starving, literally starving, the rest of the world remains busy in disputes. We're busy being angry because this person said this to me or that to me.....
Someone I follow from Gaza on Instagram described how it feels to go through starvation, and it has just made me go quiet. My head feels empty, I don't know what to say. What makes it even worse is that we live in a time ...
عرض المزيد
١٩
٤
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ٢٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
سورة ٣٦ و آية ٤٥:٣٦-٤٩، ٩:٢٥
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
عرض المزيد
٨
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية