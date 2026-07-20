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يس
٤٧
٤٧:٣٦
واذا قيل لهم انفقوا مما رزقكم الله قال الذين كفروا للذين امنوا انطعم من لو يشاء الله اطعمه ان انتم الا في ضلال مبين ٤٧
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ أَنفِقُوا۟ مِمَّا رَزَقَكُمُ ٱللَّهُ قَالَ ٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لِلَّذِينَ ءَامَنُوٓا۟ أَنُطْعِمُ مَن لَّوْ يَشَآءُ ٱللَّهُ أَطْعَمَهُۥٓ إِنْ أَنتُمْ إِلَّا فِى ضَلَـٰلٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ٤٧
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
أَنفِقُواْ
مِمَّا
رَزَقَكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لِلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُوٓاْ
أَنُطۡعِمُ
مَن
لَّوۡ
يَشَآءُ
ٱللَّهُ
أَطۡعَمَهُۥٓ
إِنۡ
أَنتُمۡ
إِلَّا
فِي
ضَلَٰلٖ
مُّبِينٖ
٤٧
وإذا قيل للكافرين:
أنفقوا من الرزق الذي مَنَّ به الله عليكم،
قالوا للمؤمنين مُحْتجِّين:
أنطعم من لو شاء الله أطعمه؟ ما أنتم -أيها المؤمنون- إلا في بُعْدٍ واضح عن الحق، إذ تأمروننا بذلك.
تفاسير
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الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ٢٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
سورة ٣٦ و آية ٤٥:٣٦-٤٩، ٩:٢٥
The heart. There's something worth noting about it. The thing about about the heart is, even though it's hidden from the sights of people, the heart beats. In other words, it makes a sound.
{ But when it is said to them, "Beware of what is before you and what is behind you—perhaps you will receive mercy." } (Qur'an, 36:45)
Consider the three signs presented to us immediately before this verse: the land, the sky, the sea. Then again, if you've b...
عرض المزيد
٨
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية