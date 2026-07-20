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٤٠
٤٠:٣٦
لا الشمس ينبغي لها ان تدرك القمر ولا الليل سابق النهار وكل في فلك يسبحون ٤٠
لَا ٱلشَّمْسُ يَنۢبَغِى لَهَآ أَن تُدْرِكَ ٱلْقَمَرَ وَلَا ٱلَّيْلُ سَابِقُ ٱلنَّهَارِ ۚ وَكُلٌّۭ فِى فَلَكٍۢ يَسْبَحُونَ ٤٠
لَا
ٱلشَّمۡسُ
يَنۢبَغِي
لَهَآ
أَن
تُدۡرِكَ
ٱلۡقَمَرَ
وَلَا
ٱلَّيۡلُ
سَابِقُ
ٱلنَّهَارِۚ
وَكُلّٞ
فِي
فَلَكٖ
يَسۡبَحُونَ
٤٠
لكل من الشمس والقمر والليل والنهار وقت قدَّره الله له لا يتعدَّاه، فلا يمكن للشمس أن تلحق القمر فتمحو نوره، أو تغير مجراه، ولا يمكن للَّيل أن يسبق النهار، فيدخل عليه قبل انقضاء وقته، وكل من الشمس والقمر والكواكب في فلك يَجْرون.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٧:٣٦-٤٠
فكل هذا دليل ظاهر، وبرهان باهر على عظمة الخالق، وعظمة أوصافه، خصوصًا وصف القدرة والحكمة والعلم في هذا الموضع. السعدي:696.
السؤال: ما أبرز الصفات الإلهية التي تدل عليها هذه الآيات المذكورة؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=36_37
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ١٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٩:٢٥، ٤٠:٣٦، ٢٩:٦٧، ١:٦٧
{ ‘Umar ibn Al-Khattab said: “People were judged by the revealing of a Divine Revelation during the lifetime of Allah's Messenger ﷺ, but now there is no longer new revelation. Now we judge you by the deeds you practice publicly, so we will trust and favour the one who performs good deeds in front of us, and we will not call him to account about what he is really doing in secret, for Allah, Exalted is He, will judge him for that, but we will not t...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٤
Mujeeba Ahsan
تابع
قبل ٣١ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٤٠:٣٦
I paused for a long time at this verse, contemplating the absolute power of Allah and His precise timing of everything in this vast universe. I asked myself:
Why do we rush events?
Why do we burden ourselves with worry about the future and exhaust our hearts thinking about what has not yet come?
Why do we compare ourselves to others?
Why do we envy people for what Allah has allotted to them?
How often do we tire our souls with anxiety and overthi...
عرض المزيد
٥
٢
Khaleda Islam
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٠:٣٦
The sun dare not overtake the moon nor does night outpace the day. Each floats along in its own orbit. (36:40)
The orbits and routes Allah (swt) is referring to are the 'Sirat-al-mustaqeem' for these celestial bodies. The pathway Allah has chosen for them. That is an example for us to consider and be inspired by as we travel our own journeys. Even though, we humans have our own individual freedoms, the capacity to think we should not dare to su...
عرض المزيد
٦
١
Sarah R
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٠:٣٦
ا الشَّمْسُ يَنْبَغِي لَهَا أَنْ تُدْرِكَ الْقَمَرَ وَلَا اللَّيْلُ سَابِقُ النَّهَارِ ۚ وَكُلٌّ فِي فَلَكٍ يَسْبَحُونَ
It is not allowable [i.e., possible] for the sun to reach the moon, nor does the night overtake the day, but each, in an orbit, is swimming.
(36:40)
Celestial objects orbit perfectly such that they do not disturb or clash with each other. The sun, although bigger than the moon, does not crush the one lesser.
Why do we, then, ...
عرض المزيد
٩
٥
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ٢٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٧:٣٦-٤٠
Being presented with a sign of a dead earth being revived by permission of Allah to bring out grains and fruits of varying types, we're then presented with an image of abundance as its description ends,
{ Exalted is He who created all pairs—from what the earth grows and from themselves and from that which they do not know. } (Qur'an, 36:36)
Pairs of everything, from what we know, from among ourselves, and from what we don't know. Immediately af...
عرض المزيد
٨
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
Fariha Guncha
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٥:٥٥-٦، ٣٨:٣٦-٤٠
When we look up at the sky we can't just turn out eyes away from the vast and intricate design of Allah’s creation. The sun rises and sets, the moon goes through phases, and the stars move across the sky, each following a perfect, purposeful path.
An orbit, in simple terms, is a circular path of motion that something follows as it moves around a center, like the Earth around the Sun and the moon around the Earth.
The celestial bodies either flo...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٤
Luqman
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٩:٣٦-٤٠
Amazing how look at the evidences that are there in this Holy Book.
٠
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية