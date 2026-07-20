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٣٩
٣٩:٣٦
والقمر قدرناه منازل حتى عاد كالعرجون القديم ٣٩
وَٱلْقَمَرَ قَدَّرْنَـٰهُ مَنَازِلَ حَتَّىٰ عَادَ كَٱلْعُرْجُونِ ٱلْقَدِيمِ ٣٩
وَٱلۡقَمَرَ
قَدَّرۡنَٰهُ
مَنَازِلَ
حَتَّىٰ
عَادَ
كَٱلۡعُرۡجُونِ
ٱلۡقَدِيمِ
٣٩
والقمرَ آية في خلقه، قدَّرناه منازل كل ليلة، يبدأ هلالا ضئيلا حتى يكمل قمرًا مستديرًا، ثم يرجع ضئيلا مثل عِذْق النخلة المتقوس في الرقة والانحناء والصفرة؛ لقدمه ويُبْسه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٧:٣٦-٤٠
فكل هذا دليل ظاهر، وبرهان باهر على عظمة الخالق، وعظمة أوصافه، خصوصًا وصف القدرة والحكمة والعلم في هذا الموضع. السعدي:696.
السؤال: ما أبرز الصفات الإلهية التي تدل عليها هذه الآيات المذكورة؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=36_37
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Sajid Bhutta
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٩:٣٦
Subhan Allah,
The moon was beautiful today, especially in the morning. Reminded me of verses with the mention of the moon.
Reminded me of the reflection about the moon that I am going to share here.
Just as we don't praise the moon for the light it reflects, because we know the light is from the sun. And that is what Allah created.
But we are still amazed and appreciate the light, it reflects.
Likewise, we shouldn't praise the people extens...
عرض المزيد
١١
٠
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ٢٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٧:٣٦-٤٠
Being presented with a sign of a dead earth being revived by permission of Allah to bring out grains and fruits of varying types, we're then presented with an image of abundance as its description ends,
{ Exalted is He who created all pairs—from what the earth grows and from themselves and from that which they do not know. } (Qur'an, 36:36)
Pairs of everything, from what we know, from among ourselves, and from what we don't know. Immediately af...
عرض المزيد
٨
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
Fariha Guncha
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٥:٥٥-٦، ٣٨:٣٦-٤٠
When we look up at the sky we can't just turn out eyes away from the vast and intricate design of Allah’s creation. The sun rises and sets, the moon goes through phases, and the stars move across the sky, each following a perfect, purposeful path.
An orbit, in simple terms, is a circular path of motion that something follows as it moves around a center, like the Earth around the Sun and the moon around the Earth.
The celestial bodies either flo...
عرض المزيد
١٣
٤
Luqman
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٩:٣٦-٤٠
Amazing how look at the evidences that are there in this Holy Book.
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٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية