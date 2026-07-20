تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
اختر اللغة
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
يس
٣٣
٣٣:٣٦
واية لهم الارض الميتة احييناها واخرجنا منها حبا فمنه ياكلون ٣٣
وَءَايَةٌۭ لَّهُمُ ٱلْأَرْضُ ٱلْمَيْتَةُ أَحْيَيْنَـٰهَا وَأَخْرَجْنَا مِنْهَا حَبًّۭا فَمِنْهُ يَأْكُلُونَ ٣٣
وَءَايَةٞ
لَّهُمُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
ٱلۡمَيۡتَةُ
أَحۡيَيۡنَٰهَا
وَأَخۡرَجۡنَا
مِنۡهَا
حَبّٗا
فَمِنۡهُ
يَأۡكُلُونَ
٣٣
ودلالة لهؤلاء المشركين على قدرة الله على البعث والنشور:
هذه الأرض الميتة التي لا نبات فيها، أحييناها بإنزال الماء، وأخرجنا منها أنواع النبات مما يأكل الناس والأنعام، ومن أحيا الأرض بالنبات أحيا الخلق بعد الممات.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٣:٣٦
نبههم الله تعالى بهذا على إحياء الموتى، وذكرهم توحيده وكمال قدرته. وهي الأرض الميتة؛ أحياها بالنبات وإخراج الحب منها. القرطبي:17/440.
السؤال: ما الفائدة من ذكر الأرض الميتة وإحيائها في هذا الموضع؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=36_33
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ٢٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٢، ٣٣:٣٦
Alhamdulillah. There's this one moment that I'll always be grateful to my mother for. I was less than ten at the time when my mother gave me some pocket money as we walked through a number of stalls. In one of them, I saw this box with a slip in the centre of it and asked her, "What's this for?"
She told it was a charity box, where you could put money into to help those in need who may not have enough food or clothes, or struggling with somethin...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٠
Nadia
تابع
قبل ٣ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٣:٣٦
What are the 'signs' that Allah mentions in the Quran? They are everywhere but we don't stop to think. We get so caught up in our lives, all these worldly things that distract us and forget to just take a moment to think about what we have. What Allah blessed us with. This is just a thought I had on this cold day after I came home and had the luxury of warming myself with heaters and tea. This is all from Allah. These 'little things' are not real...
عرض المزيد
٢٢
٤
Elvira Kulieva
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٣:٣٦
There is something very 'ummatic' in having a month dedicated to some certain sūras in Qur'anreflect.com. It inspires us to be united in carrying the torch of reflections, dedicated to sūrah Ya-Seen this month. Here is my first reflection inspired by this beautiful āya in the beloved sūrah Ya-Seen.
Similarly to Allah's book (the Qur'an as a muṣḥaf), we look at the Earth around us as a 'book' that we can also read. The Earth is full of the sign...
عرض المزيد
١٩
٦
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية