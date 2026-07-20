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٣٠
٣٠:٣٦
يا حسرة على العباد ما ياتيهم من رسول الا كانوا به يستهزيون ٣٠
يَـٰحَسْرَةً عَلَى ٱلْعِبَادِ ۚ مَا يَأْتِيهِم مِّن رَّسُولٍ إِلَّا كَانُوا۟ بِهِۦ يَسْتَهْزِءُونَ ٣٠
يَٰحَسۡرَةً
عَلَى
ٱلۡعِبَادِۚ
مَا
يَأۡتِيهِم
مِّن
رَّسُولٍ
إِلَّا
كَانُواْ
بِهِۦ
يَسۡتَهۡزِءُونَ
٣٠
يا حسرة العباد وندامتهم يوم القيامة إذا عاينوا العذاب، ما يأتيهم من رسول من الله تعالى إلا كانوا به يستهزئون ويسخرون.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٣٦
يا حسرة من العباد على أنفسهم، وتندمًا وتلهفًا في استهزائهم برسل الله -عليهم السلام-. القرطبي:17/436.
السؤال: ما سبب وقوع الحسرة من العباد؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=36_30
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٠:٣٦
Should we feel , and we seek refuge in Allah from it, let down by Allah if we aren’t mocked when trying to remind others of their duty to Allah when Allah mentions not a single messenger is sent except he is ridiculed by his people. So don’t feel bad if you are mocked , you are on the path of the messengers
٥
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية