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٢٦
٢٦:٣٦
قيل ادخل الجنة قال يا ليت قومي يعلمون ٢٦
قِيلَ ٱدْخُلِ ٱلْجَنَّةَ ۖ قَالَ يَـٰلَيْتَ قَوْمِى يَعْلَمُونَ ٢٦
قِيلَ
ٱدۡخُلِ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَۖ
قَالَ
يَٰلَيۡتَ
قَوۡمِي
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٢٦
قيل له بعد قتله:
ادخل الجنة، إكرامًا له.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٦:٣٦-٢٧
وفي هذه الآية تنبيه عظيم، ودلالة على وجوب كظم الغيظ، والحلم عن أهل الجهل، والترؤف على من أدخل نفسه في غمار الأشرار وأهل البغي، والتشمر في تخليصه، والتلطف في افتدائه، والاشتغال بذلك عن الشماتة به والدعاء عليه، ألا ترى كيف تمنى الخير لقتلته والباغين له الغوائل، وهم كفرة عبدة أصنام. القرطبي:17/433.
السؤال: ما الخلق العظيم الذي يتعلمه المؤمن من هذه الآية؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Iraj Marjan
تابع
قبل ٥٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٦٩:٢١، ٢٦:٣٦
Divine assistance 'nasr' does not always arrive in the explicit, dramatic forms we might expect.
When Prophet Ibrahim (AS) was thrown into the fire, the flames remained as they were—scorching, fierce, and unrelenting. No army descended to overthrow the oppressors, nor did rain extinguish the blaze. Yet, in the midst of that inferno, Allah made the fire cool and safe *exclusively* for Ibrahim (AS). Had the fire been doused visibly, his enemies wo...
عرض المزيد
٢٨
٦
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٥:٣٦-٢٦
#YaSeen
#FebruaryReflection
I love bus rides!
Being in a big powerful vehicle with the wind in my face relives a childlike joy in me.
As I wait to get to my stop, I watch strangers get on and get off, wondering where they are from and where they are going.
Its an adventure!
Life and death are just part of a bus journey. We get on and we have to get off and continue our Journey.
In these 2 ayahs I am told of a man from a far distance calling ...
عرض المزيد
٢٥
١٠
Aqtar Ummar
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٠:٣٦، ٧٩:٣، ٢٦:٣٦-٢٧
In the story of this amazing man, who is sometimes referred to as Sohibu Yaaseen in works of tafsir, there is something for all of us to learn with regards to da'wah. Here are some of the lessons that I've managed to gather from some of the tafaasir with some of my own points of reflection:
1) Imam Ar-Razi says, the fact that this man came from the furthest part of town is evidence that the messengers who were sent to these people conveyed the ...
عرض المزيد
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٦
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية