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يس
٢
٢:٣٦
والقران الحكيم ٢
وَٱلْقُرْءَانِ ٱلْحَكِيمِ ٢
وَٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
ٱلۡحَكِيمِ
٢
يقسم الله تعالى بالقرآن المحكم بما فيه من الأحكام والحكم والحجج، إنك -أيها الرسول- لمن المرسلين بوحي الله إلى عباده، على طريق مستقيم معتدل، وهو الإسلام.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٣٦-٣
القرآن العظيم أقوى الأدلة المتصلة المستمرة على رسالة الرسول؛ فأدلة القرآن كلها أدلة لرسالة محمد -صلى الله عليه وسلم-. السعدي:692.
السؤال: ما أقوى أدلة رسالة النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- ؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=36_2
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
The Truth Seeker
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٣٦
Being a Muslim, Quran is absolutely my most favorite book in the world. There is not a day that goes by where I don’t read it. It increasingly inspires me to be a better person and no matter how many times I have read it; it never fails to enlighten me.
It’s wondrous to me how unique and diverse the Quran is. It’s random but yet very organized, spontaneous yet amazingly predictable, common but elegantly poetic and most importantly it’s very cle...
عرض المزيد
٨
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٢٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
عرض المزيد
٧
٥
Salihu Abba
تابع
قبل ٣٥ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٣٦-٦، ١١٠:١٨
When we pause and truly contemplate the opening verses of Sūrah Yā-Sīn—particularly Qur’ān 36:2–6—we find a divine artistry that many hearts pass by without noticing. “By the Wise Qur’an” is not merely an oath; it is a challenge and an affirmation. Allah is inviting the audience to acknowledge, with their own eyes and intellect, that this revelation carries an embedded wisdom far beyond human construct.
Once this is established, Qur’ān 18:110 be...
عرض المزيد
١٥
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-١٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
عرض المزيد
٤
١
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية