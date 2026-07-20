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١٩
١٩:٣٦
قالوا طايركم معكم اين ذكرتم بل انتم قوم مسرفون ١٩
قَالُوا۟ طَـٰٓئِرُكُم مَّعَكُمْ ۚ أَئِن ذُكِّرْتُم ۚ بَلْ أَنتُمْ قَوْمٌۭ مُّسْرِفُونَ ١٩
قَالُواْ
طَٰٓئِرُكُم
مَّعَكُمۡ
أَئِن
ذُكِّرۡتُمۚ
بَلۡ
أَنتُمۡ
قَوۡمٞ
مُّسۡرِفُونَ
١٩
قال المرسلون:
شؤمكم وأعمالكم من الشرك والشر معكم ومردودة عليكم، أإن وُعظتم بما فيه خيركم تشاءمتم وتوعدتمونا بالرجم والتعذيب؟ بل أنتم قوم عادتكم الإسراف في العصيان والتكذيب.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٩:٣٦
وقولهم -عليهم السلام-: (طائِرُكُم مَعَكُم) معناه: حظكم وما صار إليه من خير وشر معكم؛ أي: من أفعالكم ومن تكسباتكم، ليس هو من أجلنا ولا بسببنا، بل ببغيكم وكفركم؛ وبهذا فسر الناس. وسمي الحظ والنصيب طائرًا استعارة؛ أي: هو مما تحصل عن النظر في الطائر. ابن عطية:4/450.
السؤال: في الآية رد على من يرى التطير بشيء والتشاؤم منه، وضح ذلك.
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٢٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
عرض المزيد
٧
٥
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
Rayaan Shafi
تابع
قبل ٥٠ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٣٠:٧-١٣١، ٤٧:٢٧، ١٨:٣٦-١٩
I learned about a logical fallacy called the 'post hoc ergo propter hoc' fallacy. The words are Latin and it means 'after this, therefore because of this.' From Google's AI Overview:
'Post hoc ergo propter hoc is a logical fallacy that incorrectly assumes that because one event follows another, the first event must have caused the second. This fallacy, often found in superstition, wrongly equates temporal sequence with causation. For example, b...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٥
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