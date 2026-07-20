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١٤:٣٦
اذ ارسلنا اليهم اثنين فكذبوهما فعززنا بثالث فقالوا انا اليكم مرسلون ١٤
إِذْ أَرْسَلْنَآ إِلَيْهِمُ ٱثْنَيْنِ فَكَذَّبُوهُمَا فَعَزَّزْنَا بِثَالِثٍۢ فَقَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّآ إِلَيْكُم مُّرْسَلُونَ ١٤
إِذۡ
أَرۡسَلۡنَآ
إِلَيۡهِمُ
ٱثۡنَيۡنِ
فَكَذَّبُوهُمَا
فَعَزَّزۡنَا
بِثَالِثٖ
فَقَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّآ
إِلَيۡكُم
مُّرۡسَلُونَ
١٤
واضرب -أيها الرسول- لمشركي قومك الرادِّين لدعوتك مثلا يعتبرون به، وهو قصة أهل القرية، حين ذهب إليهم المرسلون، إذ أرسلنا إليهم رسولين لدعوتهم إلى الإيمان بالله وترك عبادة غيره، فكذَّب أهل القرية الرسولين، فعزَّزناهما وقويناهما برسول ثالث،
فقال الثلاثة لأهل القرية:
إنا إليكم -أيها القوم- مرسلون.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٢٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
عرض المزيد
٧
٥
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
tareq abed
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٣:٣٦-١٨
Amazing how the hearts can be stamped by Allah swt as a punishment to the point they see what is in their best interest to be evil for them and for what is the worse for their interest to be good for them. They told their messengers who came to guide them to their lord 'we consider you a bad omen'. We ask Allah protection from this kind of blindness.
#hearts
#blindness
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية