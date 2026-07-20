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١٢
١٢:٣٦
انا نحن نحيي الموتى ونكتب ما قدموا واثارهم وكل شيء احصيناه في امام مبين ١٢
إِنَّا نَحْنُ نُحْىِ ٱلْمَوْتَىٰ وَنَكْتُبُ مَا قَدَّمُوا۟ وَءَاثَـٰرَهُمْ ۚ وَكُلَّ شَىْءٍ أَحْصَيْنَـٰهُ فِىٓ إِمَامٍۢ مُّبِينٍۢ ١٢
إِنَّا
نَحۡنُ
نُحۡيِ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَنَكۡتُبُ
مَا
قَدَّمُواْ
وَءَاثَٰرَهُمۡۚ
وَكُلَّ
شَيۡءٍ
أَحۡصَيۡنَٰهُ
فِيٓ
إِمَامٖ
مُّبِينٖ
١٢
إنا نحن نحيي الأموات جميعًا ببعثهم يوم القيامة، ونكتب ما عملوا من الخير والشر، وآثارهم التي كانوا سببًا فيها في حياتهم وبعد مماتهم من خير، كالولد الصالح، والعلم النافع، والصدقة الجارية، ومن شر، كالشرك والعصيان، وكلَّ شيء أحصيناه في كتاب واضح هو أمُّ الكتب، وإليه مرجعها، وهو اللوح المحفوظ. فعلى العاقل محاسبة نفسه; ليكون قدوة في الخير في حياته وبعد مماته.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٢:٣٦
فآثار المرء التي تبقى وتذكر بعد الإنسان من خير أو شر يجازى عليها: من أثر حسن؛ كعلم علموه، أو كتاب صنفوه... أو سيئ؛ كوظيفة وظفها بعض الظلام من المسلمين... أو شيء أحدثه فيه صد عن ذكر الله من ألحان وملاهٍ. وكذلك كل سنة حسنة أو سيئة يستن بها. القرطبي:17/420.
السؤال: ما أهمية تركك لأثر حسن بعد وفاتك؟ وما عاقبة ترك الأثر السيئ؟
وهي آثار الخير وآثار الشر التي كانوا هم السبب في إيجادها في حال حياتهم وبعد وفاتهم... وهذا الموضع يبين لك علو مرتبة الدعوة إل...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Omodara Jellilah Adediran
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٢:٣٦
This verse plays a dual role to me, it comes with an equal measure of fear and hope but today I am choosing hope. Today I am choosing to remember all those efforts that did not amount to much. I am choosing to see the actions that went unrecognised and the pain that just felt like pain.. Today I am reminding myself that nothing goes unnoticed by Allah and that there is nothing that the angels are not diligently writing. While this should inspire ...
عرض المزيد
١٠
١
slave of Allah
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٢:٣٦
When you land in your grave 🪦
Taught someone a bad word? Every time he/she says it, you get 1 sin
Taught someone a word from Quran? Every time he/she recites it, you get 10-700 good deeds
The terse statement: وَآثَارَهُمْ (wa ‘atharahum: and their effects) in Verse 12 means that the way deeds done by them are written, so are their effects too. The word: آثَارَ (athar: traces, or effects) denotes fruits, outcomes and consequences that show ...
عرض المزيد
٤
٠
Salah Sheikh
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢:٣٦
A tribe from among the sahabah, Banu Salamah, were living far from the city center of Madinah. It would take a long walk for them to arrive at the masjid for the daily prayers. One day they came to the Prophet ﷺ and said we want to uproot from our dwellings and relocate closer to the masjid so that we can easily pray with you. The Prophet ﷺ told them to stay put in their homes because every footstep is recorded by Allah and he recited this ayah...
عرض المزيد
٥
٢
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٢:٣٦، ٦:٩٩-٨، ٦:٥، ٦١:١٠
I recently started to wear a device that counts the number of steps I take. It's been surprising to see the numbers at the end of the day. It's like having the ability to see one of my actions being accounted for and it makes me wonder, 'What was I doing taking those 10,000, 12,000, 13,000 steps?' Where was I going? What was the purpose behind it? What were my intentions when I was doing all that walking?' And I draw a bit of blank when I think a...
عرض المزيد
٢٨
٢٣
Aaisha Shahany
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٧:٨٣-٩، ١٢:٣٦
The record book of our deeds is something from the knowledge of unseen we believe in. Our ultimate goal is to perfect its records thus we are not held at the questioning phase in the aakhirah.
Now, just think about the devices we are holding in our hands as a glimpse of our record book.( indeed we can never know).
Would we really be satisfied with the History of it , the Searches we have made and the apps we have higher interactions so far.. Are ...
عرض المزيد
٨
٨
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٨:٥٢، ١٢:٣٦، ٤٦:٢٠، ٤:٥٧، ١٦:٥٠، ٧:٥٨
A beautiful excerpt from Khurram Murad's 'Way To The Quran':
'You must remain alive to the reality that, while you are reading the Qur'an, you are in the very presence of Him who has sent these words to you. For, Allah is always with you, wherever you are, whatever you are doing. His knowledge is all encompassing.
How do you attain this state of consciousness? Listen to what Allah tells you in the Qur'an in this regard. Remember those verses, a...
عرض المزيد
٢٢
٠
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
عرض المزيد
٤
٣
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٣٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٢٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
عرض المزيد
٧
٥
Hammad Fahim
تابع
قبل ٤٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٦-٥٠
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
عرض المزيد
٩
٢
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية