تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
تسجيل الدخول
اختر اللغة
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
طه
٨٤
٨٤:٢٠
قال هم اولاء على اثري وعجلت اليك رب لترضى ٨٤
قَالَ هُمْ أُو۟لَآءِ عَلَىٰٓ أَثَرِى وَعَجِلْتُ إِلَيْكَ رَبِّ لِتَرْضَىٰ ٨٤
قَالَ
هُمۡ
أُوْلَآءِ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَثَرِي
وَعَجِلۡتُ
إِلَيۡكَ
رَبِّ
لِتَرۡضَىٰ
٨٤
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
UmAbdullah
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٨٤:٢٠
I want to say sincerely those words that Musa (Alayhi Assalaam) said to his lord when asked why he hurried from his people.
I do not want the feeling of shame that comes over you because you procrastinated and missed the chance to do good or barely made it to that which would Please your Lord. I want to hasten as Allah commands to good. And say sincerely, I hasten so that you may be pleased my Lord.
٦
٢
Amer Abbas
تابع
قبل ٧ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٨٤:٢٠، ٣١:٤٦
What are we waiting for? Time is passing by and we're like deer in headlights!
#Urgency
٦
٠
تفاعل على QuranReflect
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية