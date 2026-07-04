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طه
٨٣
٨٣:٢٠
۞ وما اعجلك عن قومك يا موسى ٨٣
۞ وَمَآ أَعْجَلَكَ عَن قَوْمِكَ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ ٨٣
۞ وَمَآ
أَعۡجَلَكَ
عَن
قَوۡمِكَ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
٨٣
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Koyas Miah
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٨٣:٢٠
The context of this ayah, I believe, is after Musa (as) and his people were saved from Pharoah, Musa (as) went ahead of his people so he could attend his appointed meeting with Allah. In the time he was away, his people began worshipping the calf.
On reflection, the ayah – and the question of 'rushing / hastening' – has a double meaning for me:
1) 'What made you rush?' - i.e. Intention: Sometimes in life, we rush ahead, enthusiastically seeki...
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