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طه
٧٢
٧٢:٢٠
قالوا لن نوثرك على ما جاءنا من البينات والذي فطرنا فاقض ما انت قاض انما تقضي هاذه الحياة الدنيا ٧٢
قَالُوا۟ لَن نُّؤْثِرَكَ عَلَىٰ مَا جَآءَنَا مِنَ ٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ وَٱلَّذِى فَطَرَنَا ۖ فَٱقْضِ مَآ أَنتَ قَاضٍ ۖ إِنَّمَا تَقْضِى هَـٰذِهِ ٱلْحَيَوٰةَ ٱلدُّنْيَآ ٧٢
قَالُواْ
لَن
نُّؤۡثِرَكَ
عَلَىٰ
مَا
جَآءَنَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
وَٱلَّذِي
فَطَرَنَاۖ
فَٱقۡضِ
مَآ
أَنتَ
قَاضٍۖ
إِنَّمَا
تَقۡضِي
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةَ
ٱلدُّنۡيَآ
٧٢
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Amer Abbas
تابع
قبل ٧ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤:٨٢-٦، ٩٩:٢٣-١٠٩، ٧٢:٢٠، ٣٠:٣٩
Loved this fb post by Br. Hisham Abdallah - So I will repost it here, then correlate with some ayahs that come to mind:
I am not going to sugar coat this:
- This life temporary
- This life is a test
- Once this life ends, eternity (Hereafter) begins
- Our conduct in this life has consequences in the Hereafter
- All our deeds, whether of the heart or of the limbs are recorded and will be made available for us to see in the Hereafter
- The deeds o...
عرض المزيد
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Sherene Mansor
تابع
قبل ٤ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٧٠:٢٠-٧٢
Where do you stand in the presence of Wahy?
The magicians of Firaun's court "threw" their bodies in prostration the moment they realised that they were in the presence of Divine Revelation.
They declared their faith to the God of Harun and Musa simultaneously rejecting Firaun claims of lordship over them.
When threatened with violent deaths, they slapped a humiliating remark like spit at the tyrant's face :
"So do whatever you want! Your auth...
عرض المزيد
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