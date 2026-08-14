On Doomsday, the earth will be turned into a flattened plain. At that time there will be neither the heights of the mountains nor the depths of the seas. All human beings will be reborn and assembled on this ground. In this world when God’s voice is directed to mankind through His spokesmen, it is ignored by many individuals. But, on Doomsday, when God will directly call the people, they will follow the direction of His voice without the slightest deviation. People will be so terrified that they will not be able to utter a single word. Except for the sound of dragging feet, no other sound will be heard.