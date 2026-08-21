The chosen (mukhlas) subject of God is one who is free of mental perversion. While Satan has no practical power over man, he misguides human beings by supplying plausible justification for their wrong deeds; presenting untruth as Truth; enshrouding baseless facts in beautiful words; raising unnecessary issues in straightforward matters and raising doubts. However, only those who harbour complexes will be deceived by this beautification of Satan (taz’in). Those who retain their sincerity and are wise enough to objectively analyse a situation will immediately detect Satan’s machinations. Such people are never misled by Satan’s ruses.