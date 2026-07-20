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سبإ
٢
٢:٣٤
يعلم ما يلج في الارض وما يخرج منها وما ينزل من السماء وما يعرج فيها وهو الرحيم الغفور ٢
يَعْلَمُ مَا يَلِجُ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَمَا يَخْرُجُ مِنْهَا وَمَا يَنزِلُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ وَمَا يَعْرُجُ فِيهَا ۚ وَهُوَ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٱلْغَفُورُ ٢
يَعۡلَمُ
مَا
يَلِجُ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَمَا
يَخۡرُجُ
مِنۡهَا
وَمَا
يَنزِلُ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَمَا
يَعۡرُجُ
فِيهَاۚ
وَهُوَ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
ٱلۡغَفُورُ
٢
يعلم كل ما يدخل في الأرض من قطرات الماء، وما يخرج منها من النبات والمعادن والمياه، وما ينزل من السماء من الأمطار والملائكة والكتب، وما يصعد إليها من الملائكة وأفعال الخلق. وهو الرحيم بعباده فلا يعاجل عصاتهم بالعقوبة، الغفور لذنوب التائبين إليه المتوكلين عليه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Rumana Ayesha
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٣٤
As I came across Surah Saba, Ayah 2, I noticed that Allah calls Himself Raheem (Most Merciful) before Ghafoor (Most Forgiving), which is not the usual order. Typically, we see Ghafoor followed by Raheem. As I pondered, this made me realize something profound—His mercy is always present, even before I make mistakes. He guides me, protects me, and blesses me every day, helping me avoid sin in the first place. And when I do fail, His forgiveness is ...
عرض المزيد
٧
٢
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١:٣٤-٢
'...whatever descends from the sky and whatever ascends into it.'
This part of ayah 34:2 made me think of the millions of planes, passengers, and packages that ascend and descend to and from the sky every year. It reminds me of that helpless feeling I have as a human being when my luggage gets lost or misplaced. I am so weak, and my knowledge is so limited, whereas my Lord is the All Wise and All-Aware (Al-Hakeem, Al-Khabir)
Thank you, Allah, f...
عرض المزيد
٣٠
٩
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