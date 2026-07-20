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سبإ
١٠
١٠:٣٤
۞ ولقد اتينا داوود منا فضلا يا جبال اوبي معه والطير والنا له الحديد ١٠
۞ وَلَقَدْ ءَاتَيْنَا دَاوُۥدَ مِنَّا فَضْلًۭا ۖ يَـٰجِبَالُ أَوِّبِى مَعَهُۥ وَٱلطَّيْرَ ۖ وَأَلَنَّا لَهُ ٱلْحَدِيدَ ١٠
۞ وَلَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
دَاوُۥدَ
مِنَّا
فَضۡلٗاۖ
يَٰجِبَالُ
أَوِّبِي
مَعَهُۥ
وَٱلطَّيۡرَۖ
وَأَلَنَّا
لَهُ
ٱلۡحَدِيدَ
١٠
ولقد آتينا داود نبوة، وكتابًا وعلمًا،
وقلنا للجبال والطير:
سبِّحي معه، وألنَّا له الحديد، فكان كالعجين يتصرف فيه كيف يشاء.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٣٤
وتنكير (فضلًا) لتعظيمه؛ وهو فضل النبوءة، وفضل المُلك، وفضل العناية بإصلاح الأمة، وفضل القضاء بالعدل، وفضل الشجاعة في الحرب، وفضل سَعَة النعمة عليه، وفضل إغنائه عن الناس بما ألهمه من صنع دروع الحديد، وفضل إيتائه الزبور، وإيتائه حسن الصوت، وطولَ العمر في الصلاح، وغير ذلك. ابن عاشور:22/155.
السؤال: ما فائدة تنكير (فضلًا) في الآية الكريمة؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://a...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Salihu Abba
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٤٤:١٧، ٢٦:٢، ١٦٤:٢، ١٠:٣٤، ٢٩:٥٥
An analogy to appreciate and Comprehend the Glorification and Praises of All creation Toward Allah other than Mankind !
When you deeply reflect upon the Quran, many profound realities are unveiled—truths that may seem obvious once discovered, yet remain hidden to those who do not engage with it. One recurring theme in the Quran is the use of examples and analogies. These are powerful tools for bridging the gap between different levels of underst...
عرض المزيد
٢٤
٥
Basit Minhas
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٧:٣٨، ١٦:٢٧، ١٠:٣٤
Today I would like to reflect on Prophet Dawood AS. He had everything from materialistic and wordly point of view. He had wealth, He had power, He had strength, He was the king. Yet he didn't let any of this opulence to turn him away from his Master. In fact, it was quite the opposite.
There are many ahaadith which show that in fact Prophet Dawood AS was one of the most devout worshippers. For example:
Allah's Messenger (ﷺ) said, 'The most be...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٨
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
قبل ٤٤ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١١٤:٢٠، ٢:٦٧، ٣٩:٥٣-٤٠، ١٠:٣٤-١١، ٥٥:١٢، ١٤:٢٨
Bismillah
In continuation from previous reflection
I have been thinking about it for quite some time now.
Especially the part about creativity,
about career,
about becoming someone.
Why is it that people assume
Islam does not care for this?
That faith is only prayer,
only fasting,
only waiting for the afterlife.
Why is 'becoming' treated
as if it is outside of religion?
Why do we believe
that working on ourselves,
sharpening our minds,
devel...
عرض المزيد
٢٤
٦
Maryam Nazar
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٣٤-١١
How grateful we believers must be to Allah swt for softening our heart to receive the message of islam.
ALHAMDULILLAHI RABBIL AALAMEEN......
Each day when we believers wakeup,we have to put on our battle gears which is a full length armor with perfectly balanced links/rings of true knowledge,taqwa,imaan,steadfastness,certainity.We have to strive consistently to make sure that rings in the chain doesnt break ,so as to get ourselves protected fro...
عرض المزيد
٣
٠
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٠:٣٤-١٣
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
عرض المزيد
٤٧
٢٣
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