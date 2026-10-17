تفسير Ma'arif al-Qur'an: سورة مريم، الآية 71

وَإِن مِّنكُمْ إِلَّا وَارِدُهَا وَإِن مِّنكُمْ إِلَّا وَارِدُهَا "And there is none among you who is not to arrive at it." - 19:71. This means that everybody - be he a believer or an infidel - will go across Hell. However, this does not mean that they would go to stay in it; they would only go across it. But even if the word means "entry", then the pious believers on entry into Hell will feel no discomfort because its fires will cool down and will do no harm to them. Sayyidna Abu Sumayya ؓ has related that The Holy Prophet ﷺ once said that: "Everybody whether he is a pious man or a sinner will initially enter Hell, but for the pious believers the fire will cool down just as the fire of Namrud cooled down when Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) was cast into it. Thereafter, the believers will be taken to Paradise." This view is confirmed by the next sentence ثُمَّ نُنَجِّي الَّذِينَ اتَّقَوا which mens then We will save those who feared Allah - 19:72. A similar view has also been expressed by Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ ، thus even if the word وُرُود occurring in the Qur'an is taken to mean دُخُول (entry), then the word دُخُول will be interpreted as synonymous with the word عُبُور (going across). Thus there is no contradiction in the meaning of the word.