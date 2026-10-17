تفسير Ma'arif al-Qur'an: سورة مريم، الآية 50

فَلَمَّا اعْتَزَلَهُمْ وَمَا يَعْبُدُونَ مِن دُونِ اللَّهِ وَهَبْنَا لَهُ إِسْحَاقَ وَيَعْقُوبَ "So, when he went away from them and what they worshipped besides Allah, We blessed him with Ishaq and Ya` qub." - 19:49. In the sentence preceding this sentence Hadhrat Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) had expressed the hope that on account of his prayers and devotion Allah Ta` ala would not abandon him. This hope, in fact, was a prayer to Allah to protect him from the pain of loneliness after he left his house and family. The sentence reproduced above describes the manner in which his prayer was granted. When Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) left his home and family and their idols, Allah Ta` ala rewarded him with a son, Ishaq (علیہ السلام) to compensate him for his loss. It was further revealed to him that this son would have long life and also beget a son by the name of Ya` qub. Granting of a son is proof that he (Ibrahim) was married by then. In brief it means that he was granted a better family, which consisted of prophets and pious people after he had left his father's family.