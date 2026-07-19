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لقمان
٧
٧:٣١
واذا تتلى عليه اياتنا ولى مستكبرا كان لم يسمعها كان في اذنيه وقرا فبشره بعذاب اليم ٧
وَإِذَا تُتْلَىٰ عَلَيْهِ ءَايَـٰتُنَا وَلَّىٰ مُسْتَكْبِرًۭا كَأَن لَّمْ يَسْمَعْهَا كَأَنَّ فِىٓ أُذُنَيْهِ وَقْرًۭا ۖ فَبَشِّرْهُ بِعَذَابٍ أَلِيمٍ ٧
وَإِذَا
تُتۡلَىٰ
عَلَيۡهِ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
وَلَّىٰ
مُسۡتَكۡبِرٗا
كَأَن
لَّمۡ
يَسۡمَعۡهَا
كَأَنَّ
فِيٓ
أُذُنَيۡهِ
وَقۡرٗاۖ
فَبَشِّرۡهُ
بِعَذَابٍ
أَلِيمٍ
٧
وإذا تتلى عليه آيات القرآن أعرض عن طاعة الله، وتكبَّر غير معتبر، كأنه لم يسمع شيئًا، كأَنَّ في أذنيه صممًا، ومَن هذه حاله فبشِّره -أيها الرسول- بعذاب مؤلم موجع في النار يوم القيامة.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
Marina
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٧:٣١
Assalamu alaykum wbt,
When I read this ayah, the first thing that came to my mind is mindless scrolling on social media. Yep a very scary ayah.
In this ayah, Allah was talking about the disbelievers and Allah told Prophet Muhammad (SAW) to tell the disbelievers the good news - a painful punishment.
Action:
1. Don’t be like disbelievers.
2. Don’t scroll pass when ayah of quran is being recited on IG reels. Pause and listen till the end. Th...
عرض المزيد
٦
٢
Munther El-Alami
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٦:٣١-٧، ١٢:٣١، ٣٢:٨-٣٣
According to Ibn Ashur's tafsir, the و at the start of 31:12 is meant to connect and contrast Sayyidna Luqman with a man whom Allah references in 31:6-7. This man's identity was preserved by the mufasiroon, he was النَّضْرِ بْنِ الحارِثِ.
As I read about him, a few thoughts struck me:
1) Historians rank him at the same level of animosity towards Islam as Abu Jahl, Ubay bin Khalaf, Abu Lahab, Abu Sufyan, etc - with some claiming him to be the mo...
عرض المزيد
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