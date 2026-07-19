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لقمان
٣٣
٣٣:٣١
يا ايها الناس اتقوا ربكم واخشوا يوما لا يجزي والد عن ولده ولا مولود هو جاز عن والده شييا ان وعد الله حق فلا تغرنكم الحياة الدنيا ولا يغرنكم بالله الغرور ٣٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱتَّقُوا۟ رَبَّكُمْ وَٱخْشَوْا۟ يَوْمًۭا لَّا يَجْزِى وَالِدٌ عَن وَلَدِهِۦ وَلَا مَوْلُودٌ هُوَ جَازٍ عَن وَالِدِهِۦ شَيْـًٔا ۚ إِنَّ وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ حَقٌّۭ ۖ فَلَا تَغُرَّنَّكُمُ ٱلْحَيَوٰةُ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَلَا يَغُرَّنَّكُم بِٱللَّهِ ٱلْغَرُورُ ٣٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱتَّقُواْ
رَبَّكُمۡ
وَٱخۡشَوۡاْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
يَجۡزِي
وَالِدٌ
عَن
وَلَدِهِۦ
وَلَا
مَوۡلُودٌ
هُوَ
جَازٍ
عَن
وَالِدِهِۦ
شَيۡـًٔاۚ
إِنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞۖ
فَلَا
تَغُرَّنَّكُمُ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةُ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَلَا
يَغُرَّنَّكُم
بِٱللَّهِ
ٱلۡغَرُورُ
٣٣
يا أيها الناس اتقوا ربكم، وأطيعوه بامتثال أوامره واجتناب نواهيه، واحذروا يوم القيامة الذي لا يغني فيه والد عن ولده ولا مولود عن أبيه شيئًا، إن وعد الله حق لا ريب فيه، فلا تنخدعوا بالحياة الدنيا وزخرفها فتنسيكم الأخرى، ولا يخدعنكم بالله خادع من شياطين الجن والإنس.
تفاسير
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فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٣:٣١
يأمر تعالى الناس بتقواه؛ التي هي امتثال أوامره وترك زواجره، ويستلفتهم لخشية يوم القيامة؛ اليوم الشديد، الذي فيه كل أحد لا يهمه إلا نفسه ف(لا يجزي والد عن ولده ولا مولود هو جازٍ عن والده شيئًا): لا يزيد في حسناته ولا ينقص من سيئاته؛ قد تم على كل عبد عمله، وتحقق عليه جزاؤه. فلفت النظر في هذا لهذا اليوم الـمُهِيْل مما يقوي العبد، ويسهِّل عليه تقوى الله. السعدي:652.
السؤال: لماذا أكثر الله من ذكر أهوال يوم القيامة في القرآن؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن ا...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Maryam Nazar
تابع
قبل ١٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٣:٣١
Most of us follow the warnings related to dunya carefully ....if there is rain forecast we take the precaution to carry an umbrella.If roads are slippery we drive very slowly.And also we warn our dear and near ones as well....
When people warn us about weather, traffic, or illness, we respond immediately. But when Allah, the Most Merciful, warns us for our own salvation and success , we delay, ignore, and become deluded by clinging on to dunya a...
عرض المزيد
٢٢
٢
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ١٨ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٣:٣١، ٢٧:٦٧-٢٨
{ But when they see it approaching, the faces of those who disbelieve will be distressed, and it will be said, "This is that for which you used to call." } (Qur'an, 67:27)
For today, I want to reflect on a sense of what led to this moment for the disbelievers, so that we can get a sense of what first went wrong.
We're going to go back a little. When it was asked as to what army could aid us against the Most Merciful, it was said that the disbel...
عرض المزيد
٥
٢٩
Azeem Iqbal
تابع
قبل ١٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٣:٣١
The Day is coming when the most powerful bond on earth, the love between a parent and a child, will not be able to transfer even a single moment of accountability. In a culture that places so much hope in connections, status, and the people around us, this ayah cuts through it all with quiet but urgent clarity. Whatever we carry into that Day, we carry alone, so let today be a day we invest in what truly matters. Do not let this life deceive you,...
عرض المزيد
٣
٠
Khaleda Islam
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٣:٣١
31:33) People, be mindful of your Lord and fear a Day when a parent will not benefit his child, nor a child benefit his parent. Allah’s promise is true; so make sure this worldly life doesn’t deceive you, and make sure Satan, the main deceiver, doesn’t deceive you about Allah.
** Once upon a time, our parents/parent used to send us gifts and shipments. How thrilled were you when you opened them? It is now our turn to send the truly meaningful gi...
عرض المزيد
٦
٣
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الآية السابقة
الآية التالية