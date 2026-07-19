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لقمان
٣٢
٣٢:٣١
واذا غشيهم موج كالظلل دعوا الله مخلصين له الدين فلما نجاهم الى البر فمنهم مقتصد وما يجحد باياتنا الا كل ختار كفور ٣٢
وَإِذَا غَشِيَهُم مَّوْجٌۭ كَٱلظُّلَلِ دَعَوُا۟ ٱللَّهَ مُخْلِصِينَ لَهُ ٱلدِّينَ فَلَمَّا نَجَّىٰهُمْ إِلَى ٱلْبَرِّ فَمِنْهُم مُّقْتَصِدٌۭ ۚ وَمَا يَجْحَدُ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَآ إِلَّا كُلُّ خَتَّارٍۢ كَفُورٍۢ ٣٢
وَإِذَا
غَشِيَهُم
مَّوۡجٞ
كَٱلظُّلَلِ
دَعَوُاْ
ٱللَّهَ
مُخۡلِصِينَ
لَهُ
ٱلدِّينَ
فَلَمَّا
نَجَّىٰهُمۡ
إِلَى
ٱلۡبَرِّ
فَمِنۡهُم
مُّقۡتَصِدٞۚ
وَمَا
يَجۡحَدُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَآ
إِلَّا
كُلُّ
خَتَّارٖ
كَفُورٖ
٣٢
وإذا ركب المشركون السفن وعَلَتْهم الأمواج مِن حولهم كالسحب والجبال، أصابهم الخوف والذعر من الغرق ففزعوا إلى الله، وأخلصوا دعاءهم له، فلما نجاهم إلى البر فمنهم متوسط لم يقم بشكر الله على وجه الكمال، ومنهم كافر بنعمة الله جاحد لها، وما يكفر بآياتنا وحججنا الدالة على كمال قدرتنا ووحدانيتنا إلا كل غدَّار ناقض للعهد، جحود لنعم الله عليه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٢:٣١
(ختَّار) أي: غدّار، شديد الغدر؛ وذلك أنه جحد نعمة الله غدرًا. ابن جزي:2/176
السؤال: لمَ كان الكافر شديد الغدر؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=31_32
#وقفة_تدبرية
٠
٠
Amino Sheikh
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٣٢:٣١
'Bismillah rahman rahim'
In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
This is important verse to always have in your mind. Life is full of tumultuous waves, constantly shifting between highs and lows, challenging our true iman and taqwa. Allah reminds us that we are truly always in need of him alone. Everyone who experiences turmoil in life calls out to Allah seeking comfort and strength in moments of struggle and despair. When tho...
عرض المزيد
٤
٢
Yousef Junior
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٣٢:٣١
This ayah is an amazing analogy to life. In it's literal sense, it's completely true if you've ever sailed or been on a cruise or boat. When the integrity of the vessel is in question due to the weather, EVERY soul acknowledges its helplessness and turn to the one they know deep inside of them can control the seas.
Imagine yourself on a ship, under the shadow of a tidal wave. Who is it you'll turn to?
Similarly, this tidal wave is our major ...
عرض المزيد
٩
١
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ٢٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣١:٣١-٣٢، ٤١:٣٦-٤٤، ٣٥:٣٦-٣٧
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
عرض المزيد
١٢
١
S Rahman
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٣١:٣١-٣٢، ٢٢:١٠، ٢٩:٣١
In 31:29, Allah highlights His direct creation, but in 31:31, He draws our attention to something manmade—a ship. Even something as complex as a ship relies entirely on Allah’s will to function. It depends on the right wind direction, calm waves, and the buoyant force—all of which are under Allah’s control. SubhanAllah, even the sea, vast and powerful, has no strength of its own. It is Allah who gave it the ability to hold such a massive vessel, ...
عرض المزيد
٦
٣
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية