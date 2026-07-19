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لقمان
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٣:٣١
هدى ورحمة للمحسنين ٣
هُدًۭى وَرَحْمَةًۭ لِّلْمُحْسِنِينَ ٣
هُدٗى
وَرَحۡمَةٗ
لِّلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٣
هذه الآيات هدى ورحمة للذين أحسنوا العمل بما أنزل الله في القرآن، وما أمرهم به رسوله محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٣١-٣
ولكن مع أنه حكيم، يدعو إلى كل خلق كريم، وينهى عن كل خلق لئيم؛ أكثر الناس محرومون الاهتداء به، معرضون عن الإيمان والعمل به، إلا من وفقه الله تعالى وعصمه، وهم المحسنون في عبادة ربهم، والمحسنون إلى الخلق. السعدي:646.
السؤال: ما موقف الناس من هذا الكتاب الحكيم؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=31_2
#وقفة_تدبرية
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Munther El-Alami
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٣:٣١-٥
هُدًى is mentioned twice in the first 5 ayahs of Surat Luqman. Initially to refer to the Book that is filled with Wisdom, but then to refer to the state of the Muhsineen. Allah is telling me that (1) the book is a Guide and (2) the manifestation of guidance is to be written among the Muhsineen. A Muhsin is someone who is the personification of ihsaan - of worshipping Allah as if I see Him - and Allah clarifies that among the most present actions ...
عرض المزيد
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R. Ebied
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٥٦:٧، ٧:١٤، ١٠٧:٢١، ١:٣١-٣، ١٠:٣١، ٧:١، ٦:٣٩
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
عرض المزيد
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Malik Qirtas
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٣١-٣
In these verses from Surah Luqman, the Quran is revealed as a book overflowing with both wisdom and mercy. These two qualities, while distinct, flow from the same divine source and are deeply intertwined within the Quran's purpose.
Wisdom, within the Quranic context, illuminates the path of truth and righteousness. It grants us sound judgment, deep understanding, and the ability to discern right from wrong. While, Mercy, as reflected in the Qura...
عرض المزيد
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استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية