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لقمان
٢٧
٢٧:٣١
ولو انما في الارض من شجرة اقلام والبحر يمده من بعده سبعة ابحر ما نفدت كلمات الله ان الله عزيز حكيم ٢٧
وَلَوْ أَنَّمَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ مِن شَجَرَةٍ أَقْلَـٰمٌۭ وَٱلْبَحْرُ يَمُدُّهُۥ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ سَبْعَةُ أَبْحُرٍۢ مَّا نَفِدَتْ كَلِمَـٰتُ ٱللَّهِ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌۭ ٢٧
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّمَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مِن
شَجَرَةٍ
أَقۡلَٰمٞ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرُ
يَمُدُّهُۥ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
سَبۡعَةُ
أَبۡحُرٖ
مَّا
نَفِدَتۡ
كَلِمَٰتُ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَزِيزٌ
حَكِيمٞ
٢٧
ولو أن أشجار الأرض كلها بُريت أقلامًا والبحر مداد لها، ويُمَد بسبعة أبحر أخرى، وكُتِب بتلك الأقلام وذلك المداد كلمات الله من علمه وحكمه، وما أوحاه إلى ملائكته ورسله؛ لتكسرت تلك الأقلام، ولنفِد ذلك المداد، ولم تنفد كلمات الله التامة التي لا يحيط بها أحد. إن الله عزيز في انتقامه ممن أشرك به، حكيم في تدبير خلقه. وفي الآية إثبات صفة الكلام لله -تعالى- حقيقة كما يليق بجلاله وكماله سبحانه.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٧:٣١
الآية إخبار بكثرة كلمات الله، والمراد: اتساع علمه، ومعنى الآية: أن شجر الأرض لو كانت أقلامًا، والبحر لو كان مدادًا يصب فيه سبعة أبحر صَبًّا دائمًا، وكتبت بذلك كلمات الله؛ لنفدت الأشجار والبحار، ولم تنفد كلمات الله؛ لأن الأشجار والبحار متناهية، وكلمات الله غير متناهية. ابن جزي:2/175.
السؤال: اذكر فائدة من هذه الآية.
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=31...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Paul Marcano
تابع
قبل ٨ أسابيع
·
المراجع
آية ٢٧:٣١
Bismillah,
I love the pairing of these two names, Al Aziz Al Hakim. They match each other and complement each other so perfectly. What is true might without justice/wisdom? Not only physical might but also all things related to control, the ability to abstain, staying the raging flood, and staving off punishment, all the while doing so with complete wisdom, total reason, and pure rationality—not even to mention bringing in His azzawajal perfect ...
عرض المزيد
٩
١
Sarah Shoaib
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٢٧:٣١، ١٠٩:١٨
This theme is excellent
What Ramadan taught me!
Shukar and sabr this is what the life all about
You can fight everything with patience as I was severely sick and my family loose hope this Ramadan brought health as a miracle which made everyone including doctors amazed.
It's a miracle!
In every state shukr, Dua , faith
The best time to connect to your creator is middle of the night.
I was not able to fast, but memorization of Quran and reading...
عرض المزيد
١٤
٤
Unseén Realm
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٧:٣١
'And if whatever trees upon the earth were pens and the sea [was ink], replenished thereafter by seven [more] seas, the words of Allāh would not be exhausted. Indeed, Allāh is Exalted in Might and Wise. Qur’an 31:27'
#1
reflection
The verse, with its powerful imagery of trees transformed into pens and oceans multiplied into infinite repositories of ink, offers a sophisticated framework for understanding the relationship between finite human com...
عرض المزيد
١٠
٨
Razia Zahra
تابع
قبل ٤ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢٧:٣١، ٥٣:٣٩
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said:
'We cannot praise You enough; You are as You have praised Yourself.' (Muslim)
We can never praise Allah as He is due, our hearts cannot fully comprehend His beautiful attributes. Yet, to know Him and to have some understanding is the greatest blessing.
He is above all the praises we can ever attribute towards Him. He is the first and He is the Last.
The One who ...
عرض المزيد
١٨
٢
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢١:٥٩، ١٠٩:١٨، ٢٧:٣١
I used to read this ayah and think that it simply meant that Allah has a vast amount of knowledge, but I always felt something was missing in my understanding because the ayah specifically mentioned the 'words' of Allah, not just His 'knowledge'. I did a little bit of research and it was a random comment that caused me to ponder this ayah in a new light. Then I began to wonder how we could apply this ayah to our daily lives.
Allah tells us that ...
عرض المزيد
٣٩
٦
J Yousef
تابع
قبل ٨ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٢:٦٦، ٢٧:٣١، ١:٥٧، ٢:٤٦
تم النشر فى
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Ḥakīm which is related to hakam, to judge. According to Imam Al-Ghazali, may God have mercy on him, Al-Ḥakīm is 'the One who possesses wisdom, and wisdom consists of the knowledge of the most excellent things gathered through the instrumentality of the most excellent branch of knowledge.' Similarly in order to judge, you need to have the knowledge with which to do so. God Almighty is both the All-Knowing and the Most-Wise—He possesses all the ...
عرض المزيد
٢
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
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