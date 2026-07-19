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لقمان
٢٢
٢٢:٣١
۞ ومن يسلم وجهه الى الله وهو محسن فقد استمسك بالعروة الوثقى والى الله عاقبة الامور ٢٢
۞ وَمَن يُسْلِمْ وَجْهَهُۥٓ إِلَى ٱللَّهِ وَهُوَ مُحْسِنٌۭ فَقَدِ ٱسْتَمْسَكَ بِٱلْعُرْوَةِ ٱلْوُثْقَىٰ ۗ وَإِلَى ٱللَّهِ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلْأُمُورِ ٢٢
۞ وَمَن
يُسۡلِمۡ
وَجۡهَهُۥٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَهُوَ
مُحۡسِنٞ
فَقَدِ
ٱسۡتَمۡسَكَ
بِٱلۡعُرۡوَةِ
ٱلۡوُثۡقَىٰۗ
وَإِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلۡأُمُورِ
٢٢
ومن يُخْلص عبادته لله وقصده إلى ربه تعالى، وهو محسن في أقواله، متقن لأعماله، فقد أخذ بأوثق سبب موصل إلى رضوان الله وجنته. وإلى الله وحده تصير كل الأمور، فيجازي المحسن على إحسانه، والمسيء على إساءته.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٢:٣١
أي: يخلص عبادته وقصده إلى الله تعالى، (وهو محسن)؛ لأن العبادة من غير إحسان ولا معرفة القلب لا تنفع. القرطبي:16/487.
السؤال: كيف تسلم وجهك لله تعالى؟ ولم قيد ذلك بالإحسان؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئلة في التعليقات حتى تعمّ الفائدة
* للمزيد عن هذه الآية في مصحف تدبر وعمل:
https://altadabbur.com/#aya=31_22
#وقفة_تدبرية
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٠
Farjana Tofa
تابع
قبل ٢٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٢:٣١
Reflecting on the term 'Ihsan'. It means performing every act of worship with the mindset that Allah sees me, and therefore I want to offer my best. The sincerity and awareness should be visible not only in acts of worship but also in our conduct.
When we live with Ihsan, we do not wait for applause from people, we seek Allah's pleasure and act accordingly knowing that he sees, knows and appreciates every sincere effort.
١٠
١
S Rahman
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ٢٢:٣١
What this ayah teaches me is to have complete trust (yaqeen) in Allah. If we do good, sincerely, follow Allah’s commands, and stay mindful in our actions, Allah will take care of us and make our affairs easier. And the promise of Allah is true!
It’s a beautiful reminder to do your best—make sincere du’a, put in your effort, and do what’s right to the best of your ability. Then, leave the rest to Allah. Trust that He will fulfil everything in the...
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