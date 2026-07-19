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لقمان
٢١
٢١:٣١
واذا قيل لهم اتبعوا ما انزل الله قالوا بل نتبع ما وجدنا عليه اباءنا اولو كان الشيطان يدعوهم الى عذاب السعير ٢١
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمُ ٱتَّبِعُوا۟ مَآ أَنزَلَ ٱللَّهُ قَالُوا۟ بَلْ نَتَّبِعُ مَا وَجَدْنَا عَلَيْهِ ءَابَآءَنَآ ۚ أَوَلَوْ كَانَ ٱلشَّيْطَـٰنُ يَدْعُوهُمْ إِلَىٰ عَذَابِ ٱلسَّعِيرِ ٢١
وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمُ
ٱتَّبِعُواْ
مَآ
أَنزَلَ
ٱللَّهُ
قَالُواْ
بَلۡ
نَتَّبِعُ
مَا
وَجَدۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ءَابَآءَنَآۚ
أَوَلَوۡ
كَانَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
يَدۡعُوهُمۡ
إِلَىٰ
عَذَابِ
ٱلسَّعِيرِ
٢١
وإذا قيل لهؤلاء المجادلين في توحيد الله وإفراده بالعبادة:
اتبعوا ما أنزل الله على نبيه محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم قالوا: بل نتبع ما كان عليه آباؤنا من الشرك وعبادة الأصنام، أيفعلون ذلك، ولو كان الشيطان يدعوهم؛ بتزيينه لهم سوء أعمالهم، وكفرهم بالله إلى عذاب النار المستعرة؟
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
A Siddiqui
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ٤٢:٤٠، ١٠٨:١٢، ٦:٣٥، ١٢٥:١٦، ٢٥:١٠، ٢١:٣١
Which invitations did you accept today?
Which invitations did you reject?
Which invitations did you give today?
and which invitations did you forget?
Every day, we are accepting and rejecting invitations without even being aware that we were invited to something.
Every day we are accepting and rejecting invitations without considering who, or where, these invitations are coming from.
Every day we have invitations that we should be giving to ...
عرض المزيد
٥٦
٢٥
Sirotum Daud
تابع
قبل ١٩ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٣٢:١٨-٣٥، ١٥:٦٧-١٨، ٥:٦٧، ١٨:٣١-٢١
It's one of those great days where it feels like everything you sought after is beginning to look as though it's falling into place. You look back at every piece that made today what it was and start to think, "I did this, it was me. If I hadn't taken the steps I did, I wouldn't be where I am right now". It's a type of attitude that assumes everything you had was earned, and it begins to shape you. It's either your way or the wrong way; if you do...
عرض المزيد
١٠
٠
استكشف مجتمع التدبر
الآية السابقة
الآية التالية