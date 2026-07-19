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لقمان
١٤
١٤:٣١
ووصينا الانسان بوالديه حملته امه وهنا على وهن وفصاله في عامين ان اشكر لي ولوالديك الي المصير ١٤
وَوَصَّيْنَا ٱلْإِنسَـٰنَ بِوَٰلِدَيْهِ حَمَلَتْهُ أُمُّهُۥ وَهْنًا عَلَىٰ وَهْنٍۢ وَفِصَـٰلُهُۥ فِى عَامَيْنِ أَنِ ٱشْكُرْ لِى وَلِوَٰلِدَيْكَ إِلَىَّ ٱلْمَصِيرُ ١٤
وَوَصَّيۡنَا
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنَ
بِوَٰلِدَيۡهِ
حَمَلَتۡهُ
أُمُّهُۥ
وَهۡنًا
عَلَىٰ
وَهۡنٖ
وَفِصَٰلُهُۥ
فِي
عَامَيۡنِ
أَنِ
ٱشۡكُرۡ
لِي
وَلِوَٰلِدَيۡكَ
إِلَيَّ
ٱلۡمَصِيرُ
١٤
وأَمَرْنا الإنسان ببرِّ والديه والإحسان إليهما، حَمَلَتْه أمه ضعفًا على ضعف، وحمله وفِطامه عن الرضاعة في مدة عامين،
وقلنا له:
اشكر لله، ثم اشكر لوالديك، إليَّ المرجع فأُجازي كُلا بما يستحق.
تفاسير
الطبقات
فوائد
تدبرات
الإجابات
قراءات
الحديث
Aa
تدبر
التدبرات هي آراء شخصية (يتم مراجعتها لضمان الجودة) ولا ينبغي اعتبارها تفسيرات مُعتمدة.
القرآن تدبر وعمل
تابع
قبل ٣٧ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٤:٣١
وإنَّما يذكر تعالى تربية الوالدة، وتعبها، ومشقتها في سهرها ليلًا ونهارًا؛ ليذكر الولد بإحسانها المتقدم إليه. ابن كثير:3/429.
السؤال: لماذا ذكر -سبحانه وتعالى- مشقة الوالدة في تربية ولدها؟
قيل: الشكر لله على نعمة الإيمان، وللوالدين على نعمة التربية. وقال سفيان بن عيينة: "من صلى الصلوات الخمس فقد شكر الله تعالى، ومن دعا لوالديه في أدبار الصلوات فقد شكرهما". القرطبي:16/475
السؤال: كيف يكون شكر الله تعالى وشكر الوالدين؟
* يمكنك وضع إجابتك عن الأسئل...
عرض المزيد
٠
٠
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٤:٣١، ٤٣:٢، ١٢:٦٤
قال ابن عباس: ثلاث آيات مقرونات بثلاث ولا تقبل واحدة بغير قرينتها:
١. وَأَطِيعُوا۟ ٱللَّهَ وَأَطِيعُوا۟ ٱلرَّسُولَ
٢. وَأَقِيمُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَءَاتُوا۟ ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
٣. أَنِ ٱشْكُرْ لِى وَلِوَٰلِدَيْكَ
٧
١
Ameen Forestry
تابع
قبل ١٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ٢٣:١٧-٢٤، ١٤:٣١
If someone helps you by giving food, support, money, etc. even ONCE, we remember it lifelong and are grateful to them. We look for a way to repay what they did for us.
Then we got absolutely no right to not serve and be grateful to our parents. We can never repay them for what they did for us. Not Days! YEARS! So serve your parents and be grateful in all the ways and measures possible!
#parents
#kindness
#mom
#dad
#father
#mother
#MothersDa...
عرض المزيد
٦
٢
Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
تابع
قبل ٣٣ أسبوعًا
·
المراجع
آية ١٤:٣١، ٢٣:١٧
I was sitting in my room with my laptop, writing in my Notion journal. My father called me to tidy up a few things, which I did before returning to my room. A few minutes later, he called me again, this time with a tone of reproach and words that felt as if he was blaming me unfairly.
And it was not the first time that this happened, whether it was with my mother or my father, often, there were reproaches and blaming me for nothing and when I ju...
عرض المزيد
١٢
١
Heba Elsharif
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ٢٣:١٧، ١٤:٣١
I don’t think we truly appreciate our parents as much as we should. Far too often, they’re seen as obstacles—people who restrict our freedom, set rules, or constantly remind us of what we should and shouldn’t do. In that light, they can seem more like wardens than caretakers. But that perspective misses the bigger picture.
Our parents are so much more than just authority figures. They are the ones who carried us, fed us, stayed up through sleepl...
عرض المزيد
٢٣
٨
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
تابع
السنة الماضية
·
المراجع
آية ١٤:٣١
﷽
In his final days, my father would call out a name from his childhood: 'Bey Ji.' His mother. She passed away when he was only fourteen, yet even after sixty-one years, in his moments of deep pain, he longed for her. In that time of weakness, his heart remembered her love, her comfort.
A mother’s love is like no other. She nurtures, protects, and guides. She is always there, through every joy and struggle. She keeps us on the right path and pr...
عرض المزيد
١٦
٧
Sajid Bhutta
تابع
قبل ٥ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٤:٣١
It’s like I never noticed the last part of this verse until now.
The mother being the only women to unconditionally love you, she goes through so much hardship to raise you, and no matter how old you become you never truly become independent from her.
So her loss strikes pain in the heart, there’s no label for children that lose their mother,
But the love she shows you is far greater than the love you give her back. And then in the end, nob...
عرض المزيد
١٦
٩
Khaleda Begum
تابع
قبل ٦ سنوات
·
المراجع
آية ١٤:٣١
At ayah # 13, Luqman advised his son, not to do shirk since it is worst of all bad things. And see the very next ayah Allah command everybody to honour their parents and specifically mothers. Describe very profoundly, how they bore us for nine months then nurse for two years. The great mistake in our parenting is that it’s focused on us, not on Allah. We hear lots mothers keep reminding their children, what hardships she had been through while sh...
عرض المزيد
٦
٠
Munther El-Alami
تابع
قبل سنتين
·
المراجع
آية ١٢:٣١-١٩
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
عرض المزيد
٧
٢
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